Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $979,972 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.