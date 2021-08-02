Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 413,188 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2,539.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Floor & Decor worth $41,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $122.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

