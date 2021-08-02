Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 95,020 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ceridian HCM worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $98.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,840.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

