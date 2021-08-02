Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Medifast worth $42,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock opened at $285.51 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

