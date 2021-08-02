Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,942 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.39% of ExlService worth $41,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 300.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $113.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.