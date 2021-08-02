Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 227,285 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Haemonetics worth $42,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $60.79 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

