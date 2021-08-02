Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,094 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Omnicell worth $39,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

OMCL opened at $146.50 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

