Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,623.57 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,633.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

