Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Washington Federal worth $40,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

