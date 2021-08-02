Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 191.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

HAIN opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

