Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Masonite International worth $39,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,762,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $113.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.