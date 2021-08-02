Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.06 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of The Middleby worth $40,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Middleby by 1,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $191.49 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.69.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.