Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.27 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $40,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

