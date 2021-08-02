Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.08 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of NeoGenomics worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 922.00 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.