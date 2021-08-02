Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.64 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

