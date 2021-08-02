Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.81 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.