Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.95 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2,843.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Nuance Communications worth $42,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after buying an additional 851,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

