Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Amedisys worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $260.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.20 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

