Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $41,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $203.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

