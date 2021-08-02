Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of State Street worth $39,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

