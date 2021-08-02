Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,898 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of FactSet Research Systems worth $41,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,770,003 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $357.28 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.64. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

