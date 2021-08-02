Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 44,399 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $157.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $97.31 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

