Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 85,754 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Graco worth $42,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

