Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 116.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of JetBlue Airways worth $41,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $48,004,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $14.79 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

