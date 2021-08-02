Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.03% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $40,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $122.69 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.24.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.09. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

