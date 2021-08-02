Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $40,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $7,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE opened at $45.26 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.