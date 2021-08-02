Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Power Integrations worth $39,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI opened at $96.99 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

