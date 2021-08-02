Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $38,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $184.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

