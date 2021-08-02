Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,409 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $40,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $186.73 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $188.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.