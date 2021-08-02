Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,903 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Alliant Energy worth $43,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 638.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

