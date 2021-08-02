Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,088 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $39,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

