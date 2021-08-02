Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,794 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $43,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,759 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

