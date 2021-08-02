Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,344 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Paychex worth $39,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

