Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,569 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of Comfort Systems USA worth $40,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

