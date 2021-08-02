Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,559 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Cintas worth $39,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $394.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $296.98 and a 52-week high of $396.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.