Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.39% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Shares of BTEC opened at $55.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

