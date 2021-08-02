Privatix Price Hits $0.0750 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0750 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $84,361.26 and $21,852.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00059782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00824584 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091672 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

