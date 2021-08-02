Priveterra Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Priveterra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Priveterra Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Priveterra Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

