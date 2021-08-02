PRIZM (PZM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $852,938.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $852,938.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002205 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,828,932,204 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

