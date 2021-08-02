Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54. Pro Medicus has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $44.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pro Medicus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

