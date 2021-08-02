ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,054,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBYA opened at $0.01 on Monday. ProBility Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

