Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 278,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

