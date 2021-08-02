Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Professional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Professional by 694.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $20.46 on Monday. Professional has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

