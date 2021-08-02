PROG Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%.

PRG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $43.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in PROG by 33.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.