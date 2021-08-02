Progress Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Progress Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Progress Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Progress Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Progress Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

