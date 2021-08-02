Project Inverse (XIV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $620,199.19 and $2.16 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

