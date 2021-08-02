Prosper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $517,313.00 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 8% against the dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $517,313.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

