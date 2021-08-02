Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PB. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after buying an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

