Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.27. 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Get Prothena alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.