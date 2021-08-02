Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.27. 4,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
