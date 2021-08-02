Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.48. 6,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,470. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

